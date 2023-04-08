Last Updated:

PM Modi To Launch Series Of Projects In Aviation And Railway Sectors In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors, besides attending other events.

Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors, besides attending other events in Chennai.

The PM will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here.

He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services.

Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the PM's visit.

