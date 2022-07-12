Last Updated:

PM Modi To Launch Various Projects In Jharkhand And Bihar Today; Here's His Full Itinerary

PM Modi will visit Deoghar in Jharkhand and Patna in Bihar for the inauguration of various development projects. Read more to know the detailed itinerary.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on his one-day visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand and Patna in Bihar on Tuesday, June 12. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited second International Deoghar Airpot in Jharkhand. He will be laying the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crore. The airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. 

Tweeting about the same on Thursday, PM Modi on Monday said, “I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programs.”

“Just before the beginning of the holy month of Shravan, one will get the good fortune of darshan and worship at Baba Baidyanath Temple in the holy city of Deoghar. On July 12, there will also be an opportunity to inaugurate the Airport here. This will make the journey of Babadham easier for the devotees, as well as boost the tourism of Jharkhand,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in another tweet.

Furthermore, he also informed about inaugurating the AIIMS Deoghar. He said, “In line with our commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services, In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar will be inaugurated.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar as it is one of the most sacred sites for the majority of people. It draws people from all over the world. During the program, some components of the Development project at the Temple would be inaugurated which would boost spiritual tourism.

Speaking about his Patna visit, He tweeted, “In the evening, I will be in Patna to attend a program to mark the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum will also be laid.”

Check the detailed itinerary of PM Modi in Deoghar and Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Deoghar and Patna on Tuesday. At around 12:45 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar. Thereafter at around 2:20 PM, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. At around 6 PM, PM Modi will address the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore in Deoghar. These projects will help in significantly improving socio-economic prosperity in the region. PM Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. 

PM Modi will inaugurate components of project “Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. The projects that are being inaugurated include six lanes of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas up to West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. 

PM Modi, later during the day, will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. Prime Minister will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

He will lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum. Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and evolution of current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 persons. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion.

