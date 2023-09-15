PM Modi To Launch Vishwakarma Scheme On Sept 17 For Benefit Of Traditional Artisans

For the benefit of the traditional artisans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 17) will launch the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme, in commemoration of the VIshwakarma Jayanti at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi. The programme is scheduled for around 11 am, as per a release by the PMO.

The Scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by Vishwakarmas working with their hands and tools. The prime focus of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ is at improving the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that they are integrated with the domestic and global value chains.

How many crafts will be covered under ‘PM Vishwakarma’

The scheme will provide support to artisans and craftspeople of rural and urban areas across India. Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma.

These include Carpenter; Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor, Stone breaker, Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan), Mason (Rajmistri), Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Barber, Garland maker, Washerman, Tailor, and Fishing Net Maker.

Sustained focus on traditional crafts

It has been the sustained focus of the Prime Minister to give support to the people engaged in traditional crafts. This focus is driven by the desire to not only support the artisans and craftspeople financially but also to keep the age-old tradition, culture and diverse heritage alive and flourishing through local products, art and crafts.

"Embracing our nation's skills and cultural diversity, the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India," Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Honouring the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition, it will augment the efforts of our Vishwakarmas, connecting them to modern value chains and preserving their invaluable skills for generations to come," he said.

PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. Under the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using biometric based PM Vishwakarma portal. They will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of ₹15,000, collateral-free credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

