PM Modi To Launch 'World's Biggest COVID Vaccination Drive' Tomorrow At 10:30 AM

Ahead of the nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rollout, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday, announced that the vaccination drive will be inaugurated by PM Modi at 10:30 AM on Saturday. He said that vaccination will be held at 3006 locations, inoculating 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

Harsh Vardhan: PM to launch vaccination drive at 10:30 AM

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit the new OPD Wing of AIIMS tomorrow to join the AIIMS doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries to participate in and witness the launch of #COVID19 vaccination by Prime Minister at 10.30 am.



"For the last 5 months, all experts were engaged in this work - preparing Covid war-room and communication war-room, we are prepared. World's biggest vaccination drive will begin in India with 1/6th of the world's population. This is the beginning of the end of COVID. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny," said Dr. Vardhan.

Tomorrow, 16th January, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 Vaccination drive.



The launch will take place at 10:30 AM tomorrow morning. https://t.co/zopwtXPmZO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

The Centre has stated that Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVISHIELD will cost Rs 200 per dose while COVAXIN's 38 lakh shots will cost Rs 295/dose with 16.50 lakh COVAXIN doses were provided free of cost. With the two doses spaced by 4 weeks, Centre said that inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Centre has clarified that vaccine beneficiaries will not have a choice to choose between the available vaccines, as it was being done by all countries.

PM Modi: "State govts won't bear cost of vaccines"

On Monday, PM Modi assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state CMs on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Co-WIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. The app is not yet available to the general public. The Prime Minister also opined that public representatives (MP and MLAs) must not get be included in the 1st phase of vaccination.

Vaccine rollout will begin from January 16 across India with the help of 61,000 programme managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members. Delivery of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN vaccine shots have been completed at various states. Centre has completed two nationwide 'dry runs' across 700+ districts in India successfully. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation to vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

