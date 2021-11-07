PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Highway Projects To Boost Connectivity To Pandharpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G), on November 8 at 3:30 PM via video conferencing. This comes in an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

During the event, PM Modi will also dedicate more than 223 Km upgraded road projects to the nation, constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs. 1180 crore at different National Highways, in a bid to boost connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A. The total distance of these projects has been estimated at approximately 223 km, the release stated.

The Prime Minister's Office notified that PM Modi would dedicate multiple projects to facilitate the movement of 'Pandharpur Yatra' pilgrims who visit the Vitthal Temple every year. The event will also see the inauguration of three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). It further stated that about 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale would also be added. These projects have been estimated at the cost of more than Rs. 6690 crore and about Rs. 4400 crore respectively.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be present at the virtual event tomorrow.

Image: ANI/Twitter - Temple Connect