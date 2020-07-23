PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Manipur Water Supply Project Via Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday, July 23 through video conferencing. The government of India had provided funds under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households, an official release from the Prime Minister's office informed.

The rest of the households will be covered by the Manipur state government through additional sources of funding including funds from the Department for Development of North Eastern Region, it added. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs are expected to join the virtual program from Imphal at 10:30 am.

Watch PM Modi's address here:

Laying the foundation stone of Manipur Water Supply Project. https://t.co/ndTe5zvhe9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2020

READ | PM Modi highlights 'historic reform' in farm sector, invites US investment at USIBC meet

The Manipur Water Supply project

The Manipur Water Supply project, an externally funded project, was designed to provide FHTCs to remaining households in the Greater Imphal Planning area, 25 towns, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in 16 districts of Manipur. The project is an important component of the efforts of the state government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

READ | PM Modi stresses on 'big investment opportunities' in energy & power sector at USIBC meet

About the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

The Central Government initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by the year 2024 with the aim “Har Ghar Jal”, the release informed. The water programme also implements source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.

There are about 19 crore households in India out of which only 24 per cent have Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). The mission strives to provide about 14,33,21,049 households with FHTC through a partnership of all stakeholders that includes the State Governments, Panchayat Raj Institutions, and local communities, the release said.

Furthermore, the mission is based on a community approach to water and has extensive Information, Education and Communication as a key component of the mission. It looks to create a Jan Andolan for water, thereby making it everyone’s priority, the release said.

READ | PM Modi invites investments in 'frontier technologies' like 5G, IoT and blockchain

READ | WATCH: PM Modi woos US investors at India Ideas Summit, lists investment opportunities

(With inputs from ANI)