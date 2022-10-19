PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 15,670 Cr During 2-day Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a 2-day visit to Gujarat starting today, October 19, where he will lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During his 2-day home state visit, PM Modi will cover Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Kevadia and Vyara. Notably, PM Modi's Gujarat visit will begin with him inaugurating the DefExpo at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning.

"The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will witness the largest ever participation in Indian Defence Expo held till date. For the first time, it will witness a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies including Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of company registered in India, Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company," PMO said in a statement.

During the programme, PM Modi will launch Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. "The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add on to the security architecture of the country," PMO stated. Also, PM Modi will inveil HTT-40, an indigenous trainer aircraft designed by HAL.

Later in the noon, the PM will launch projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore at the Mission Schools of Excellence launch event at Trimandir, Adalaj. "The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the state," the PMO stated.

PM in Junagadh

After this, PM Modi will proceed to Junagadh and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 3,580 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links wherein, in the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts, according to the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the development of a godown facility in Junagadh and two water supply projects. PM Modi will lay the foundation at Porbandar for the comprehensive development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He will also lay the foundation for the Porbandar Fishery Harbour's maintenance dredging, water supply, and sewage projects. He will dedicate two projects in Gir Somnath, including the construction of a fishing port at Madhwad, according to the PMO.

PM in Rajkot

PM Modi will dedicate and lay the cornerstone for construction projects in Rajkot valued at about Rs 5,860 crores in the evening. The India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will feature discussions on a variety of topics relating to housing in India, will also be launched by him. The Prime Minister will dedicate more than 1,100 homes built as part of the Light House Project during the public function.

Additionally, he will dedicate the Morbi-Bulk pipeline project, which runs from the Brahmani-2 Dam to the Narmada Canal Pumping Station. He will also dedicate projects for the regional science centre, flyover bridges, and other areas of the road sector. PM Modi will lay the foundation for the six-lane extension of Gujarat's NH27's present four-lane Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur segment. Also, he will lay the foundation for other GIDC industrial estates valued at around Rs 2,950 crore in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar, and Kutch.

The AMUL-fed dairy facility at Gadhka, the development of an indoor sports centre in Rajkot, two water supply projects, as well as other projects in the roads and railways sectors, are other projects whose foundation stones will be laid by PM Modi

PM in Kevadia and Vyara

On Thursday, in Kevadia, Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General. After that, the Prime Minister will launch Mission LiFE, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. "Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment," PMO stated.

In Vyara, Tapi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for a number of development projects on Thursday. He will lay the foundation for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Water supply projects in the Tapi and Narmada districts, totalling more than Rs 300 crore, are among the other initiatives whose foundation will be laid.