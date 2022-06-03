PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 1406 Projects In UP; Here's His Full Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to participate in a series of programs in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, June 3. He will be inaugurating multiple projects. In addition to this, PM Modi will also attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit on Friday.

Tweeting about the same this morning, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who will also be a part of the prime minister's schedule for the entire day said, “Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi Ji, ‘New India of New Uttar Pradesh’ has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’.”

आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में 'नए भारत का नया उत्तर प्रदेश' निवेश हेतु देश का श्रेष्ठतम गंतव्य बन गया है।



Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 के प्रति निवेशकों का उत्साह इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है।



यह सेरेमनी 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की आकांक्षाओं को उड़ान देने जा रही है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 2, 2022

In a series of tweets, he further went on to laud PM Modi's immense contribution to the development of Uttar Pradesh as a whole. In the meantime, while PM Modi will be on a full-day visit to the state, he will be accompanied by President Ram Nath Kovind who will also take part in the programs scheduled for the day.

Check the full-day schedule of PM Modi

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the groundbreaking Ceremony 3.0 of the UP Investors Summit.

Next, at around 1:45 PM, he will reach the Paraunkh village in Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Pathri Mata Mandir.

Following that, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.

Notably, the Kendra is the ancestral house of the Hon’ble President, which was donated for public use and converted into a community centre (Milan Kendra).

Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

PM Modi to unveil projects more than Rs 80,000 crore

Speaking about PM Modi's stone laying programmes and others, he will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore during the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. These projects will encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles, etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

Notably, the UP Investors Summit 2018 was held from 21st to 22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July 2018 and the second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019. During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

