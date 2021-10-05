PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 75 Urban Development Projects In UP Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow and announce 75 Urban Development projects of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. PM Modi will also digitally hand over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) residences in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and virtually speak with the beneficiaries. The Conference-cum-Expo will be open to the public for two days on October 6 and 7.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT," an official release said.

PM Modi will also launch off 75 buses for seven towns, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad, under the FAME-II programme. He will also unveil a Coffee Table Book featuring 75 projects from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' numerous flagship programmes. PM Narendra Modi will tour the Expo's three exhibitions and announce the establishment of the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow. The event will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo

The conference-cum-expo is being held by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' according to the statement. It is focused on changing the urban landscape, with a particular emphasis on the dramatic changes that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh. The conference-cum-expo will include all states/UTs, which will aid in experience sharing, commitment, and action planning.

PM will also inaugurate/ lay foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.



Exhibitions and themes during the conference

In the Conference-cum-Expo, three exhibitions will be set up: The exhibition, named "New Urban India," showcases the transformative urban missions' accomplishments and future prospects. It will highlight the achievements of flagship urban missions over the last seven years and future case projections. The 'Indian Housing Technology Mela' (IHTM) is an exhibition of 75 unique construction technologies organised by the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), highlighting domestically generated indigenous and innovative construction technology, materials, and processes.

Primary themes during the conference

With the theme UP@75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh, an exhibition will be held to promote Uttar Pradesh's performance after 2017, as part of the Flagship Urban Missions and future forecasts. According to the release announcement, the exhibitions will highlight MoHUA's accomplishments thus far under several Flagship Urban Missions. Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing for All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility, and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities are the topics of the exhibitions.

