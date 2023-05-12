PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Development Projects Worth Rs 4,400 Cr In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the city of Gandhinagar. According to reports, the sanctioned value of these projects amounts to approximately Rs 4,400 crore. During his visit, he will also allot houses to nearly 19,000 beneficiaries under the central government's housing scheme.

"At around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores at 12 noon in Gandhinagar," the statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.

During the programme in Gandhinagar, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores. These include projects of the Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department, and Mines and Minerals Department, an official statement read.

The projects being inaugurated include the augmentation of multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, a river overbridge in Ahmedabad, a drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, an auditorium in Dahegam, among others. The projects whose foundation stone would be laid include bulk pipeline projects in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply schemes in Gandhinagar district, construction of flyover bridges, new water distribution station, and various town planning roads, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects, as well as participate in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme. He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crores.

PM Modi at GIFT City

Later in the day around 3 PM, PM Modi is also likely to make a visit to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) where he will monitor and review the work status of ongoing projects and interact with the GIFT IFSC entities to understand their experience and future plans in GIFT City. Prime Minister will also visit the city’s key infrastructure facilities including the ‘Underground Utility Tunnel’ and ‘Automated Waste Collection Segregation Plant’.