PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium Today In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, September 23, to lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium. PM Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency for the inaugural event is seen as an effort towards realising his vision to develop modern and world-class sports infrastructure across the country.

Hailing PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "On September 23, another golden chapter is going to be added in the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately Rs 451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow."

Cricket stadium in 30 acres of area

The international cricket stadium, to be built near Ganjari, Rajatalab, will be developed in more than 30 acres of area at a cost of about Rs 451 crore. In the process, the state government has spent Rs 121 crore towards acquiring the land and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has spent around Rs 330 crore on design and development of the project, said an official.

The stadium's architectural theme takes its inspiration from Lord Shiva, featuring meticulously designed elements such as crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, and seating arrangements reminiscent of ghat steps. The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 30,000 spectators, and its construction is projected to span a minimum of 30 months.

Apart from the cricket stadium, PM Modi will also inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools at a cost of approximately Rs 1,115 crore by participating in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Cultural Mahotsav 2023.