PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of New Parliament Building On December 10: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on December 10 at 1 pm. The Lok Sabha speaker added that the 'bhumi pujan' will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "Our temple of democracy, which is going to be 100-years-old, is ready to see the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building being built by us in independent India," he said.

"It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister," he added.

Om Birla also stated that on the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the Winter session of both the upper and the lower house will begin in the new Parliament building. "There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously," he said adding that the 'temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will reflect the diversity of the nation. "It will be 17,000 sq.m bigger than the old Parliament building," he remarked.

Winter session amid COVID-19

Speaking about the upcoming parliamentary session amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker Om Birla had earlier stated that protocols will be modified depending on the risk of the virus whenever the session is called.

"We have taken various challenges in the past and this certainly is a challenging time. My predecessor managed it well. We have met health guidelines to satisfaction of all members. We are in constant touch with various ministries and protocols will be modified accordingly depending on risk whenever the session is called," he said.

Earlier, on November 22, while addressing a press conference he announced that the Lok Sabha secretariat was ready to hold the session and that dates would be decided by the government along with the opposition parties.

