PM Modi To Meet Afghan Sikh And Hindu Community Leaders On February 19: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders and members on February 19, Saturday. According to the sources of Republic Media Network, the Indian Prime Minister will meet the minority community who have been facing crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

Notably, the significant development came after PM Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

Meanwhile, while speaking to Republic Media over phone, Puneet Singh Chandok, President of the Indian World Forum, who has been fighting for the Afghan minority community in India with the government, has also confirmed the upcoming meeting of the Prime Minister with the Afghan minority community.

"It's good news. The government of India has always been standing with the Afghan minority communities. It is a great initiative taken by the Prime Minister for the civilians who have been displaced after the Taliban took over the country and came to India," Chandok reacted to the recent development.

Further, when asked about his reaction to the forthcoming meeting, he said, "This meeting will play a crucial benchmark in fostering our ties with the people of Afghanistan because India continues to send humanitarian and financial aid to Afghanistan."

Chandok also wrote a letter to PM in order to address other Afghan issues

It is worth mentioning Chandok also wrote a letter to PM Modi thanking him for providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and for undertaking efforts for the welfare of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities and ensuring their safe evacuation. As all the earlier visas issued to Afghans have been invalidated for those out of the countries, he urged the government to process those seeking fresh e-visas.

"Government may consider and set up a dedicated cell for issuance and processing of fresh visas, conversion into LTV Visas, residential permits and exit permits for Afghan minorities in a time-bound manner along with easing of restrictions including the requirement of a local guarantor", according to the letter.

Also, the President of the Indian World Forum urged PM Modi to consider setting up an "Afghan Nagar" at any suitable location by providing land on a gratis basis.

