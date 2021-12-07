Last Updated:

PM Modi To Meet BJP's District, Mandal Presidents On December 14 In UP: Pralhad Joshi

PM Modi has called a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's district and mandal presidents on December 14 in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's district and mandal presidents on December 14 in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. "The Prime Minister has said that he will call the district presidents and mandal presidents (of the party) for a meeting on December 14 in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh," the union minister told media persons after the BJP Parliamentary meeting held today in New Delhi. He went on to say that this was a direct response to the party's national president calling for a meeting with the party's district and mandal presidents to stay connected at the grassroots level.

BJP's parliamentary party meeting 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, which was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre at Delhi’s Janpath. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, and Jitendra Singh, as well as BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several union ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders, arrived at the Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday for the BJP's parliamentary party meeting. The meeting, which used to be held at the Parliament House Complex every Tuesday, is currently being held outside of Parliament due to ongoing repairs in the auditorium. Every Tuesday, the BJP holds a parliamentary party meeting, however, the party did not meet last week.

PM Modi met with top ministers in Parliament earlier on Monday to discuss the civilian killings in Nagaland and spoke about the government's policy in both Houses. Apart from that, opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have moved notices in their respective Houses to discuss the 14-person firing event. Following Union Minister Amit Shah's statement, numerous opposition parties staged a walkout in the House, causing a disturbance. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, claimed the Home Minister's comments lacked substance.

