PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Many Other Thought-leaders On State Visit To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emplaned for the United States on Tuesday (June 20) morning on a landmark three-day State visit, is set to hold a key meeting with Tesla co-founder and Twitter owner Elon Musk and many other thought-leaders from various walks of life including in the New York City.

These leaders comprise Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and experts from the health sector. PM Modi's interaction with the thought leaders will be aimed at understanding the developments in the US and inviting them to collaborate with India across sectors.

PM Modi announced his meeting with thought leaders on Twitter this morning. He said, "In the USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas."

List of some thought leaders meeting PM Modi:

Elon Musk: Founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX; angel investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Owner, CTO and chairman of Twitter.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator.

Paul Romer: An American economist who is best known as the former Chief Economist of the World Bank and for co-receiving the 2018 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work in endogenous growth theory.

Nicholas Nassim Taleb: A Lebanese-American essayist, mathematical statistician, risk analyst, and aphorist.

Ray Dalio: An American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, which is the world's largest hedge fund.

Falu Shah: An Indian-American singer who is widely known for winning the Grammy Award for Best Children's Music Album.

Jeff Smith: A research fellow in Heritage's Asian Studies Center, who focuses on South Asia. Smith formerly served as director of Asian Security Programs at the American Foreign Policy Council.

Michael Froman: An American lawyer who served as the US Trade Representative from 2013 to 2017

Daniel Russel: An American diplomat who is best known for serving as former United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Elbridge Colby: In the US Department of Defense, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development.

Dr Peter Agre: An American physician, Nobel Laureate (Chemistry), and molecular biologist. He also serves as director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

Dr Stephen Klasko: A healthcare expert who served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

Chandrika Tandon: Born in Chennai, she is an Indian American businesswoman and Grammy-nominated artist. She is chairperson of Tandon Capital Associates and a member of the board of directors at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Berklee Presidential Advisory Council of the Berklee College of Music