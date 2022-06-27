PM Modi To Meet German Chancellor On Sidelines Of G7 Today; Here's His Full Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany and held a productive meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. On Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a welcome ceremony at 12:00 PM (local time) by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich, according to the Prime Minister`s itinerary.

The Prime Minister of India will participate in the plenary session at 12:30 PM on the topic "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, Health." Notably, besides holding discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism, the German Prime Minister's visit is packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries.

PM Modi is further scheduled to meet with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo at 14:15 PM, 14:40 PM, and 15:00 PM respectively, as per the itinerary schedule. Later, at 15:30 PM a working session on the topic - "stronger together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality" will be held.

Then, the Prime Minister of India will hold a meeting with the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 17:15 PM and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at 17:50 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues including energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, and democracy with the leaders of partner countries. On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Munich and said, “Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India’s democracy that’s is in DNA of every Indian was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency was a black spot on the vibrant history of India’s democracy.”

According to the Associated Press, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday, "The Group of Seven countries is set to announce a ban on Russian gold imports amid the war in Ukraine".

