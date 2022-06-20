PM Modi To Meet Tri-Services Chiefs On June 21; Likely To Be Briefed On Agnipath

The tri-services Chiefs are to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, Tuesday, reported ANI. As per the news agency, in the said meeting, Chief of Air Staff Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey are likely to brief PM Modi on the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Earlier, a meeting was also held with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the transformative reform.

Thereafter, a mega briefing was held. In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, it was made clear that the scheme was long-pending. Lt Gen Anil Puri highlighted that the first statement with regards to it was made in 1989, post the Kargil war. However, Lt Gen Anil Puri admitted that it required changes in a lot of areas, including the change in the age of the Commanding Officer and the narrowing down of the tooth-to-tail ratio.

Pointing out that by 2030, 50% of the population would be below the age of 25, the Department of Military Affairs' Additional Secretary asked," Is it right that the defence that protects the country has 32 years as the average age? We only have one aim-- somehow we bring the youth into the system. This was studied in the past two years by the 3 chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General (Bipin) Rawat. We studied, the foreign countries, and we saw that almost all the nations, firstly, had an average age of 26, 27, and 28. Secondly, they had four to five different ways of recruitment."

Lt General Anil Puri further added that the Centre will commence with the recruitment of 46,000 Army aspirants to analyse the scheme and to build up infra capacity, and added that in the next 4-5 years, the intake of soldiers will be 50,000- 60,000 and it will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently.

The next day, the Tri-Service informed that notification with regards to Agniveers for Indian Army will be released on June 20, while that of the Navy and the Air Force will be issued on June 21 and June 24 respectively.

What is Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

All the selected candidates under the Agnipath scheme would be called "Agniveers". Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadres—Army, Air Force, and Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022, and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days, and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits. After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11–12 lakhs and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.