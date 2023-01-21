PM Modi To Name 21 Islands Of Andaman & Nicobar After Param Vir Chakra Awardees On Jan 23

On Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a ceremony to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on January 23 at 11 am through video conferencing.

PM Modi will also be launching the model of the National Memorial made in memory of Netaji. It will be created on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, an official statement said.

In 2018, Ross Islands was rechristened to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by PM Modi during his visit to the island, taking into consideration the importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and also as a mark of respect to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also given new names as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

Giving respect to real-life heroes, top priority of PM Modi

Prime Minister has always given top-most priority to the real-life heroes of the nation by providing them due respect. Keeping this in mind, it has now been decided to rename the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second one will be named after the second awardee, and this sequence will be followed. It will be a big tribute to our national warriors, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect India.

Islands named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees

These islands are named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, namely Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar, and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM, 2nd Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane, Nayak Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Captain GS Salaria, Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, CQMH. Abdul Hamid, Lieutenant Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Major Hoshiar Singh, 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh, Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar, and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.