PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Jeshoreshwari, Orakandi Temples In Bangladesh Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offerring prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple and Orkandi temple in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday. He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara.

The Orkandi temple is home to hundreds of the Hindu Matua community, most of them being Indian residents. PM Modi on Thursday had said in a statement, "I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur Ji disseminated his pious message."

PM Modi will hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office, where the MoUs are to be signed and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.

PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program on Friday. A day ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said in a statement, "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties." Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Independence on March 26, and PM Narendra Modi is going to grace the occasion as the guest of honour. The heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration.

(With Agency Inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/ANI)