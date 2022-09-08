PM Modi To Open Kartavya Path, Netaji's Statue At India Gate Lawns On Sept 8; Schedule Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 will unveil the Kartavya Path (Rajpath) and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate lawns in Delhi. Notably, the statue will be installed at the same place where a hologram statue was unveiled by PM Modi earlier this year on Parakram Divas, January 23.

Kartavya Path is one of the most iconic roads in India beginning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan through Vijay Chowk, India Gate and ends at the National Stadium, Delhi. It’s the road on which the Republic Day parade takes place on January 26 every year. The renaming has been done on the lines of PM Modi’s Independence Day speech, which called for eliminating the symbols of the colonial mindset. The road has been upgraded as a part of the Government of India’s Central Vista refurbishment project.

PM Modi to inaugurate Netaji’s statue at 7 pm

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue will be unveiled at 7 pm by PM Modi on September 8 following which he will watch the performance of NDMC children at the Stepped garden. Subsequently, he will interact with the Shramjeevis and then visit the exhibition of the ‘Before/After pictures of the Kartavya path’.

At about 7.40 pm, PM Modi will arrive on the stage and witness the programme, which includes introductory remarks by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs; Shubhmangal Gaan - Song of 1947 about Bharat Mata and a video presentation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue and an audio-visual on ‘Kartavya Path - Before and After’. Finally, the Prime Minister will address the gathering at around 8.05 pm.

The traffic police has made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in central Delhi where restrictions have been imposed for the event. General traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm, officials told news agency PTI.

The CPWD has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said there would be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Republic World