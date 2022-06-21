PM Modi To Participate In 14th BRICS Summit; Will Address BRICS Business Forum Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 14th BRICS Summit that will be hosted by China in a virtual format on 23-24 June, at the invitation of China's president Xi Jinping. The theme for the 14th BRICS Summit will be ‘Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development'. The summit will hold a high-level dialogue on global development with guest countries on June 24.

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, a powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market countries. The BRICS mechanism was established on June 16, 2009, with the primary goal of promoting peace, security, development, and cooperation.

BRICS has evolved into a forum for developing countries to engage and deliberate on issues of common concern. The BRICS countries have consistently urged for multilateral reform to make it more representative and inclusive. The 14th BRICS Summit is expected to focus on intra-BRICS collaboration on subjects including as counter-terrorism, commerce, traditional medicine, the environment, science, technology, and innovation, agriculture, and technical and vocational education and training.

Prior to the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will deliver a taped keynote speech at the BRICS Business Forum's opening ceremony on June 22, 2022.

Top security officials of BRICS nations met earlier in June

BRICS leaders’ summit on June 23 comes on the back of top security officials of BRICS nations meeting for an in-depth discussion and reaching a consensus on issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance. They also discussed the response to new threats and challenges to national security.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday attended the 12th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security. During the meeting, Doval called for bolstering cooperation against terrorism without any reservations.

