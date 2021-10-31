PM Modi To Participate In 2nd G20 Session Today; Likely To Meet Spanish PM, Angela Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second session of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit currently being held in Rome, ANI reported. The second session of the international forum on climate change and the environment will be held today (October 31). The said summit kick-started on October 30 with noteworthy leaders from across the world.

On the sidelines of the global conference, PM Modi is also likely to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ANI reported. On Saturday, the PM attended the first session of the G20 Summit. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that the discussions during the meet were "extensive and productive." The leaders had gathered to talk about the global economy and health.

As per ANI, PM Modi highlighted India's contributions in the global right against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', and resilience in the global supply chain besides innovation and development in technology and human empowerment. PM Modi also announced that India will produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year and the vaccines will be available to other countries in the world, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the @g20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations. pic.twitter.com/e8QgT6rkVy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

French President aims to work with India for 'concrete results' in Indo-Pacific

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met several leaders, including British PM Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Italian PM Mario Draghi. On Saturday, he also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the deliberations. Following the meet, President Macron took to Twitter and informed that France shares ambitions in the environment, health and innovation with India. "We will continue to work together towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," President Macron wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

At the Vatican City, PM @narendramodi had a meeting with Pope Francis. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/o9OobfIBkL — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

PM Modi meets Pope Francis

On Saturday, PM Modi also had a "warm meeting" with Pope Francis at the Vatican City. The brief meeting of twenty minutes lasted for an hour as the two leaders engaged in conversations on a myriad of issues beginning from poverty to climate change.

Following the meeting, the Christian community in India lauded PM Modi. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Father Shankar, spokesperson of Archdiocese of Delhi called it 'great news.' He also added that the meeting shows that "despite religious differences" Indians "live together as one family."

