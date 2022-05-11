PM Modi To Participate In Global COVID-19 Virtual Summit After Joe Biden's Invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID-19 Virtual Summit on Thursday after receiving an invitation from the United States President Joe Biden. As per an official press release, the Summit aims to galvanise new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

Earlier, the PM had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by the US President on September 22, 2021. In this Summit, PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the opening session on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’. The session will be live streamed at 6.30 p.m on May 12.

In the 2021 COVID Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, PM Modi had called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates for easier international travel. The COVID summit was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. PM Modi had also highlighted that the world needs to focus on addressing the economic effects of the COVID pandemic.

On April 24, PM Modi chaired his 24th meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation amid a slight rise in cases, where he urged all states to remain alert. Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset.

Stressing the need to promote COVID appropriate behaviour in public places, he urged the state governments to ensure that the health infrastructure remains functional. He also emphasised that vaccinating children at the earliest should be the biggest priority as schools have reopened.

COVID situation in India

Meanwhile, with 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data updated stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74%, it said. The data showed that a decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.61% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74%, according to the health ministry.