PM Modi To Participate In Inaugural Function Of Birth Centenary Celebrations Of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural function of birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, his office said.

It said Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a guide and guru who touched countless lives across India and the world.

"He was widely respected and admired as a great spiritual leader. His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions," it added.

In his birth centenary, people from across the world are celebrating his life and work.

The yearlong worldwide celebrations will culminate in the 'Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav' that will be hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the worldwide headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

It will be a month-long celebrations which will take place from December 15 to January 15, 2023 in Ahmedabad, featuring daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought provoking pavilions.