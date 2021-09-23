Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the United States on Wednesday where he will meet US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since they took office earlier this year. During his visit, PM Modi will also address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and attend the first-ever in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). Sources have informed that PM Modi will raise counter-terrorism efforts and the issue of radicalisation at UNGA.

Moreover, it is also expected that PM Modi will talk about COVID-19 and India's fight against the pandemic. Among other things, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also talk about India's vaccination efforts, mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. The summit pertaining to COVID-19 will be held on the sidelines of the UNGA. Meanwhile, PM Modi earlier highlighted that the world should focus on addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi to attend Quad meeting

Another major highlight of Prime Minister Modi's visit would be the Quad Leaders' Summit. PM Modi will attend the first-ever in-person meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi had said in his departure statement.

Senior Biden officials, India's envoy receives PM Modi

As soon as PM Narendra Modi landed in Washington, US, he was received by Senior Biden officials and India's Envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The Prime Minister will soon begin with high-level bilateral meetings as scheduled. 'He would also be interacting with business leaders,' tweeted Prime Ministers' Office on Thursday morning.