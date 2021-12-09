PM Modi To Receive Mortal Remains Of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Others Killed In Chopper Crash

As the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder leave from Sulur, sources informed Republic on Thursday that they will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palam. PM Modi is most likely to be accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others to Palam air base's technical area where the portal mortal remains are expected to reach by 7:40 PM.

Difficulty in the identification of mortal remains

Army sources said that the identification of the bodies was proving to be difficult because of the severity of the crash. So far positive identification of only three mortal remains has been done so far which includes that of Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat & Brig LS Lidder. Their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin for final religious rites as desired by respective families.

Mortal remains of the remaining killed in the crash will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities with the assistance of close family members in addition to scientific measures. Thereafter, they will be released to the Next of Kin.

"Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members," Indian Army said in a release.

CDS Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash

In a tragic event, Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 more flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, 3 including General Bipin Rawat was rushed to the hospital, where he and one other succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and has been shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.