PM Modi To Release 10th Instalment Of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN Scheme On Jan 1

Image: PTI
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1. This will enable the transfer of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, stated the PMO release.
On February 24, 2019, PM Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with the motive of supporting the 12 crore farmers across India. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is funded by the Central government with the aim of providing financial assistance to farmer families. With that, anyone who is a farmer needs to register themselves on the Yojana portal and thereafter avail of the benefit.
Currently, under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4 monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. However, it was being said in the month of September that the amount will be doubled up and now they may receive Rs 12,000 per annum instead of Rs 6,000.