PM Modi To Release 10th Instalment Of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN Scheme On Jan 1

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1. This will enable the transfer of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, stated the PMO release.

On February 24, 2019, PM Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with the motive of supporting the 12 crore farmers across India. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is funded by the Central government with the aim of providing financial assistance to farmer families. With that, anyone who is a farmer needs to register themselves on the Yojana portal and thereafter avail of the benefit.

Currently, under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4 monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. However, it was being said in the month of September that the amount will be doubled up and now they may receive Rs 12,000 per annum instead of Rs 6,000.

How to register under the PM-KISAN scheme

Visit the official website of PM-KISAN.

Now look for the 'Farmer's Corner' and click on 'New Farmer Registration'.

After this, enter your Aadhaar number followed by the Captcha Code.

Submit and you will be carried to the next page.

Now, an application form will appear in which you will have to fill up your complete personal details along with bank details and information regarding the farm.

Submit the form.

PM-KISAN scheme instalments

Meanwhile, farmers who are complaining about not receiving their instalments despite being on the beneficiary list will soon receive the amount along with the next instalment. Also, for checking the beneficiary list, follow the given steps:

The first step is to go to the official portal of PM-KISAN Yojana.

Go to the Farmers Corner and click on the Beneficiary Status.

Enter your Aadhar Number, Account Number, or Mobile Number.

Click on Get Data to see the status.

Image: PTI