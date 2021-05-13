PM Modi To Release 8th Instalment Of Financial Benefit Under PM-KISAN Scheme On May 14

Amid farmers protest in India, Centre has announced to release the 8th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 14 May (Friday) for the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to allocate more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families. The event will be conducted via video conferencing where PM Modi will also interact with farmer beneficiaries. The latest announcement of the scheme holds a special mark as the allocation will be done on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Prime Minister @narendramodi to release 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN on 14th May



✅This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families



Details: https://t.co/E1QYw5sjAd — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 13, 2021

As per the government update, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present at the online event. The latest allotment will be the highest given under the scheme till date. This time's allocation will witness farmers from the eastern states as well with West Bengal farmers also receiving the benefit.

PM-Kisan scheme

The PM Kisan scheme was launched in 2019 and under it, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families. The amount is directly payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi or the honor amount of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores have already been transferred to farmer families so far.

The land-owning farmers are entitled to the scheme and the last installment was made in December 2020. The scheme was launched with an aim to enhance the financial benefits of small and marginal farmers of India. The Government has also released an official website for the information regarding the scheme and its implementation- https://pmkisan.gov.in/ .