PM Modi To Release Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Orphaned During COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the release of benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Modi will provide scholarships to school-going children who were orphaned during the COVID pandemic. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the program.

"The government has recently launched pmcaresforchildren.in portal. People can register the children who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic. The portal is a single-window system that facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for the children," said the PMO in a statement.

“The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance,” the PMO added in an official statement.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29 last year to support children who had lost both their parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents or surviving parent to the Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

PM Modi addresses the 89th edition of his Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat speaking on a slew of topics concerning national interests and global matters. While he narrated a few inspiring stories from various places across the globe, PM Modi also outlined India's achievements in various fields including startups, healthcare, COVID-19, and his recent Japan visit for the QUAD summit.

One of the key topics discussed by the Prime Minister on Sunday was India's rise in the startup ecosystem further going ahead of that of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Highlighting India's achievement in touching 100 unicorn startups earlier this month, PM Modi said that the country's startup ecosystem has gone to the rural and grassroots levels and further will witness new heights in the coming future.