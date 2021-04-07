PM Modi To Release Hindi Version Of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab's 'Odisha Itihaas' On April 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of one of the most adored books of the famous Odiya author ‘Utkal Keshari’ Dr Harekrushna Mahtab. The translated version of ‘Odisha Itihaas’ will be unveiled on Friday, April 9, from Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, New Delhi. Shankarlal Purohit has translated the book, which was previously only available in Odia and English. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, and Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP(Lok Sabha), Cuttack, will also be present. Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation hosted an event to celebrate the launching of the Hindi version.

The release issued by PMO read, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on 9th April 2021 at 12 noon from Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, New Delhi. The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shri. Shankarlal Purohit. Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab MP(LS), Cuttack will also be present on the occasion. The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation."

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab's 'Odisha Itihaas'

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab was a prominent figure in India's Independence Movement and was a leader of the Indian National Congress. From 1946 to 1950 and 1956 to 1961, he served as the Chief Minister of Odisha. In the Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was incarcerated for more than two years between 1942 and 1945, he wrote the book "Odisha Itihaas."

According to Odisha government magazines, during the Quit India Movement, Mahtab was imprisoned in the Ahmadnagar fort alongside several national leaders, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Nehru once read some lines from Edward Thomson's book "The Beginning of Indian Princes" to Mahtab. Thomson described Jagannath Temple as a "Notorious Shrine" in this book.

Mahtab was sorry because he lacked the historical expertise to refute such an unwarranted foreign historian's viewpoint. After that, he wanted to study Odisha's history in order to learn more about the ancient history of Lord Jagannath. During his imprisonment, Mahtab read Toynbee, Gibbon, and a slew of other well-known historians. "And he published the Odia version of his book 'History of Odisha' in 1948," added the magazine.

