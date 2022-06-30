PM Modi To Take Part In 'Udhyami Bharat' Programme; Will Launch Key Initiatives For MSMEs

In a bid to launch several initiatives for the empowerment of MSMEs in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to participate in the 'Udyami Bharat' programme on Thursday, June 30, at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. During this while, he will launch a slew of schemes planned in view of the interest of MSMEs and will further distribute the National MSME Awards 2022.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in the programme at around 10:30 AM. ‘Udyami Bharat’ is reflective of the continuous commitment of the government, right from the day one, to work towards empowerment of MSMEs, the statement noted further adding that various initiatives have been launched through the event including the MUDRA Yojana, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), etc.

Tweeting about the same, PM Modi said that the initiatives will encourage value creation among the youth of the country.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th June, will be taking part in the Udyami Bharat’ programme in which key initiatives to boost the MSME sector will be launched. These initiatives will further encourage value creation among our youngsters. https://t.co/FHcMRIDxky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2022

Schemes to be launched during the 'Udyami Bharat' programme

Speaking about the various programmes to be launched during the event, Prime Minister Modi will first initially launch the ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) scheme with an outlay of around Rs 6000 crore. The scheme aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states, with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes.

In addition to that, it will also complement the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, and deploying technological tools and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

Next, PM Modi will launch the ‘Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters’ (CBFTE) scheme, which further aims to encourage MSMEs to offer products and services of international standards for the global market.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister will later launch the new features of the ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme’ (PMEGP) and will also digitally transfer assistance to beneficiaries of PMEGP for 2022-23, followed by which he will announce the results of MSME Idea Hackathon, 2022, distribute National MSME Awards, 2022, and issue Digital Equity Certificates to 75 MSMEs in Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund.

