PM Modi To Unveil Maitri Setu Bridge Between India & B'desh; Multiple Projects In Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maitri Setu' bridge between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event. PM Modi took it to Twitter and announced the inauguration.

Maitri Setu Bridge

The name ‘Maitri’ symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties. According to the government's press release, the 1.9 km bridge has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crore. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh.

Tripura Multi-infrastructure projects

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for setting up different Infrastructure projects in Tripura:-

Integrated Check Post at Sabroom

Foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs. 232 Crores. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers and provide new market opportunities for products of North-Eastern states.

NH 208

Foundation stone of 80 Km NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. The NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs. 1078 Crores. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44.

State Highways 7 other Roads

Inauguration of State Highways and other district roads. The project is taken by the State government with a cost of Rs. 63.75 Crores. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

40978 houses

Inauguration of 40978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the project will cost Rs. 813 Crores. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

Multi-Level Car Parking & Commercial Complex

Foundation stone for the development of Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand, the project will cost about Rs 200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of about Rs 96 crores.

(With ANI Inputs)