PM Modi To Unveil 'Statue Of Equality' In Hyderabad On Saturday To Commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Hyderabad on Saturday to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Friday took stock of the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, official sources said.

The Chief Secretary had chaired a meeting with officials of various departments on Thursday and gave relevant directives on the arrangements to be made for the Prime Minister's visit.

During his visit, Modi would unveil the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' which commemorates Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed, the PMO has said.

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals -- gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. It has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

During the programme, a 3D presentation mapping the life journey and teachings of the saint will also be showcased, the PMO said, adding that Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 ‘Divya Desams’ (ornately carved temples) that surround the statue.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being as equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1,000th birth anniversary.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT’s rapid generation advancement facility.

These two facilities are dedicated to small-holder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties, hybrids and also helps small-holder farmers in the drylands fight climate change. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)