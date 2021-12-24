PM Modi To Virtually Address Gurpurab Celebrations At Gujarat Gurudwara On December 25

On Saturday, December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual address at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat, to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab. PM Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations through video conference at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Every year, from December 23 to December 25, the Gujarat Sikh Sangat commemorates Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.

During the course of his travels, Guru Nanak Dev ji stayed in Lakhpat. His artefacts may be found at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib, including wooden footwear and a palki (cradle), as well as manuscripts and Gurmukhi scripts. The Gurudwara was damaged during the 2001 earthquake, according to the PMO. At the time, Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi made urgent measures to ensure that the damages were repaired, the PMO said.

PM Modi to virtually address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat gurudwara tomorrow

"This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," it further added.

Guru Nanak is the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism. On Katak Pooranmashi, his birth is commemorated as Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak is claimed to have travelled far and wide across Asia, teaching people the message of ik onkar, the eternal Truth who dwells in all creations. Nanak's words are recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib as 974 poetic hymns, or shabda, with the Japji Sahib, the Asa di Var, and the Sidh Gosht being three of the most important prayers.

When the Guruship was devolved onto the nine succeeding Gurus, the spirit of Nanak's purity, divinity, and religious authority descended upon them, according to Sikh religious doctrine.

Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual poet, and philosopher who served as the 10th Sikh Guru. When Aurangzeb executed his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, at the age of 9, Guru Gobind Singh was solemnly appointed as the Sikhs' leader, becoming the tenth and final human Sikh Guru.

He is best known for forming the Khalsa, a Sikh warrior group, and for introducing the Five Ks, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. The Dasam Granth, whose hymns are a hallowed aspect of Sikh prayers and Khalsa rites, is credited to Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the 9th of ten Gurus who founded the Sikh religion, and he led the Sikhs from 1665 to 1675 before he was beheaded. Guru Hargobind was the 6th Sikh guru's youngest son. He was a scholar and a poet whose 115 songs are included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's fundamental book.

He was a principled and fierce warrior. On the command of Aurangzeb, who was the sixth Mughal emperor, Guru Tegh Bahadur was killed in Delhi, India.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI