PM Modi To Virtually Attend 5th BIMSTEC Summit Today Hosted By Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 5th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit on Wednesday. PM Modi will attend the summit virtually on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, the current chairholder of the seven-country grouping, will host the summit conference, which will be held virtually. Meetings of BIMSTEC Senior Officials (SOM) were held on March 28 to prepare for the Summit, followed by meetings of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers (BMM) on March 29.

The BIMSTEC Summit is taking place amid the far-reaching global consequence brought on by the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. It is likely that the group will discuss the current crisis in Ukraine and its effect on the region. In addition to that, the leaders of the BIMSTEC group are also anticipated to talk about the group's core institutional structures and methods.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "The COVID-pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all Bimstec members are facing impart greater urgency to the goal of taking Bimstec technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the summit."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, where he underscored the grouping's resolve to enhance and extend cooperation in sectors like connectivity, energy, and marine links. On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar concluded a "productive and congenial" BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting. "Thank you FM Prof G. L. Peiris for the excellent arrangements," Jaishankar tweeted.

Concluded a productive and congenial BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.



Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand are members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), a regional multilateral organisation. The member states are located along the Bay of Bengal's coastline and neighbouring territories, forming a contiguous regional unity.

