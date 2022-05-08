PM Modi To Virtually Attend And Launch Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy 2022 On May 13

As a follow-up to the meeting and the programmes fixed between MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi on April 23, PM Modi will virtually attend and launch the Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 of Madhya Pradesh on May 13 at a convention centre in Indore. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the launch.

According to the Startup India website, a total of 30 out of 36 states in India have a dedicated 'startup policy' and 26 of these policies were announced after the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016. Madhya Pradesh is ranked in the 'Emerging India Startup Ecosystems' as per States’ Startup Rankings in India - 2020.

'MP Startup Centre' to make the Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy stand out

The Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 will be different from the old policy in the sense it will have an 'MP Startup Centre', which will work in conjunction with the relevant department, which wasn't the case earlier. Accordingly, the Centre will have a separate office and a Head/Mentor allocated for every Startup and domain experts to help the startup community,

"The new Startup Policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community," said P Narhari, Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The government has also planned for roadshows to promote the Startup Policy across the state. The statement issued by the government said, "The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides towards promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organised in various educational institutions, businesses, and startup communities, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this but also a live webinar has been organised on May 8, 2022, where startup policy experts and consultants will discuss the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar will be telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City."

(Image: PTI)