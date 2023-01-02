PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the inaugural session of the 108th Indian Science Congress through video conferencing tomorrow, January 3, 2022. The event is being hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus, according to a press release which also confirmed that the ceremony will commence at 9:30 am.

This year's event theme is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women's Empowerment."

The event will be attended by a number of top dignitaries, including the Governor of Maharashtra, Chancellor of Maharashtra, and Chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh; Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

The technical sessions of the 108th Indian Science Congress have been divided into 14 sections, under which parallel sessions will be held at different venues on the university's campus. According to the press release, there will be a Women’s Science Congress, a Farmers’ Science Congress, a Children’s Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, a section on Science and Society, and a Science Communicators’ Congress.

It is worth mentioning here that Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts, and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT, and medical research, will be featured at the Plenary Sessions. "A special attraction of the event is a mega-expo called "Pride of India." "The prominent developments, major achievements, and significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to society will be showcased in the exhibition, which brings together and displays hundreds of new ideas, innovations, and products covering the entire canvas of the scientific world," reads an official statement.

