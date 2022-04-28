PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit In Surat On April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), which will be organised by Sardardham on April 29, Friday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "At 12 noon tomorrow, 29th April, will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit via video conferencing. This summit is being held in Surat and is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth."

At 12 noon tomorrow, 29th April, will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit via video conferencing. This Summit is being held in Surat and is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth. https://t.co/0yVVlxqYnv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

As per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the Sardardham is organising GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community. The summit is organised every two years. The first two summits were held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current summit is now being held in Surat.

The theme of GPBS 2022 is 'Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India'. As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium, and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day summit is being organised from April 29 to May 1. It will cover various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.

PM Modi launches seven cancer hospitals in Assam

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched seven cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Tata Group head Ratan Tata as he inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation for seven new cancer hospitals. While addressing a rally at the event, the PM said that his government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, and cleanliness.

At the event, Ratan Tata, during his speech, lauded PM Modi and the BJP government at the Centre for providing Assam with the recognition it deserves. The business mogul further added that the event held in Assam on Thursday is a 'culmination of PM Modi's advanced thinking.'

''Assam has got the recognition it deserves. None of this could have happened without the support of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi and his government have achieved many great advances. It is humbling and I take great pride to know that this event today is a culmination of his advanced thinking. Assam can tell the world that India's small state can provide world-class cancer treatment," the 84-year-old business mogul added.

Image: PTI