PM Modi To Virtually Launch Largest Vaccination Drive Along With CoWIN App On January 16

As India prepares itself for the world's biggest vaccination drive against, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the mega vaccination drive virtually on January 16. PM Modi will also be launching the CoWIN application on the same day. Around one crore beneficiaries have already registered themselves in the app.

PM announces launch of the 'COWIN' APP

On January 11, PM Modi had assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state Chief Ministers on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi had also announced the launch of the COWIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot. Aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, PM Modi said apart from health workers sanitation workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated. He had also urged the people to continue the ongoing COVID protocols amid vaccination.

On January 3, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Serum Insititute's 'Covishield' for emergency use, along with Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. Addressing a presser, the DCGI VG Somani said that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2 and made recommendations in respect of proposal for Restricted Emergency Approval of COVID-19 virus vaccine of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech as well as Phase III clinical trial of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. The nod by India came days after United Kingdom's approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine which is being manufactured and marketed in India by Serum Institute under the name Covishield.

