PM Modi To Virtually Lay Foundation Stone Of Maruti Suzuki's New Plant In Haryana

PM Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki's new vehicle manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district of Haryana on August 28.

Press Trust Of India
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that after Gurugram and Manesar, it will be the third plant of Maruti Suzuki in Haryana. Khattar said the foundation stone will prove to be a new milestone in the industrial progress of Haryana. "Today Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana,” said an official release quoting Khattar.

With Maruti Suzuki setting up another such plant, a new industrial hub is going to be developed in the state, the chief minister said. Khattar said the state government has given all kinds of facilities to the industry, due to which the state is progressing continuously as an industrial hub. He said investment of big companies like Maruti in Kharkhoda has given an impetus to the industrial environment.

"Along with the Maruti car, the foundation stone of Suzuki's bike manufacturing plant will also be laid here. This huge investment being made by Maruti and Suzuki is certainly going to open doors of employment and development for the state and in the coming times, Kharkhoda is certainly going to become on par with Gurugram and Manesar,” he said.

In May, an MoU was signed for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for the setting up of plants at industrial model township (IMT), Kharkhoda.

