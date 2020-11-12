PM Modi To Virtually Unveil Life-size Statue Of Swami Vivekananda At JNU Campus At 6:30 Pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday.

A statement released by JNU read that PM Modi will introduce the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. A program on Swami Vivekananda has been organized ahead of the unveiling of the statue, which will commence from 5:30 pm onwards.

At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2020

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony, and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilization, culture, and its industrious spirit," JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

The Prime Minister has often said that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. He has emphasized that serving the masses and empowering the youth strengthens the country physically, mentally, and spiritually as well as enhances its global image.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi to unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University on 12th November at 6:30 PM via video conferencing. #TransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/6kByGydO3o — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 11, 2020

PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda Institutes

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on the fifth Ayurveda Day on November 13 via video conferencing, a statement said on Wednesday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Ayurveda Day is observed every year from 2016 on the birth anniversary of Dhanwantri, revered as a god of traditional Indian medicine. The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year's Ayurveda Day observation. Modernization of AYUSH education is also a priority area for the government.

