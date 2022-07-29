PM Modi To Visit Anna University And GIFT City On July 29; Here's His Complete Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists on Thursday on his arrival in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Notably, the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022.

PM Modi on Friday will take part in the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai before departing to Gandhi Nagar. Read on to know the detailed itinerary of PM Modi's visit.

July 29:

9:55 AM- PM Modi will depart from Raj Bhawan

10:00 AM- PM Modi will arrive at the Anna University

10:00-11:30- He will take part in the 42nd Convocation of Anna University

11:50- PM Modi will arrive at the Chennai Airport

11:55- PM Modi will depart from Chennai

PM Modi will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medallists and address the gathering at the convocation at Anna University.

Notably, Anna University was established on 4 September 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

At the 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony, Viswanathan Anand handed the torch to PM Modi and MK Stalin, who inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

While addressing the gathering during the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, PM Modi said, "This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in the place of origin, in India. It's coming to Asia for the first time in 3 decades, with the highest number of countries taking part."

PM Modi to visit GIFT City

PM Modi on Friday will attend the 42nd convocation of Anna University and will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Later, noting that GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as well as lay the foundation stone of the unified regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority’s headquarters building.

IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India