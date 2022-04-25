PM Modi To Visit Assam On April 28 To Inaugurate 7 Cancer Hospitals In Dibrugarh: CM Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 28, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. PM Modi will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh.

"PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28th, his first program will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate 7 new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore", said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Dibrugarh

He added that the people of Assam are very happy with what PM Narendra Modi is doing for the North-Eastern states.

Providing details of PM Modi's visit to Assam, Himanta Biswa wrote on Twitter, "We are all set to welcome our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon'ble Prime Minister".

PM Modi will visit the North-East state of Assam on April 28. This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the state on April 23.

Meanwhile, to mark the one-year anniversary of his government, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will embark on a month-long visit from May 11 across the state.

"From May 11 to June 11, he will travel to all the 32 districts in the state where he will participate in myriad programmes," as per the sources.

Apart from holding public interactions and public meetings, the Assam CM is scheduled to inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the people of the state.

It is to be noted that the BJP broke the Congress party record of being the only political party to form successive governments in Assam by winning the 2021 Assembly poll.

On May 10, 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the BJP government.

