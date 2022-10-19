PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir For Diwali Deepotsav, Green-digital Fireworks Planned

A day ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, October 23, for the grand Deepotsav celebrations. After offering prayers at the Ram Temple, he is also expected to visit the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, where the grand Ram Mandir is being built. PM Modi is also scheduled to take part in the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park.

As per the official itinerary of PM Modi's Ayodhya tour, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and then will carry out the inspection and darshan of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

The Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC), Nripendra Misra, in a statement informed that the construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Shri Ram. He further stated that the construction work on three floor superstructure of Ram Temple comprising Garbh Griha and five Mandaps at the ground floor is progressing in full swing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also set to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to view the preparation ahead of the Prime Minister's visit for the Deepotsav celebrations. Interestingly, this will be Adityanath's fourth visit to Ayodhya in about a month's time.

PM Modi's itinerary for Oct 23

04.55 PM: PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram Lalla Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

05.05 PM: The Prime Minister will carry out the inspection and darshan of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site

05.40 PM: PM Modi will take part in the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park

06.25 PM: He will participate in an aarti at Sarayu new ghat

06.40 PM: The Prime Minister will attend Deepotsav at Ram Ki Paidi

07.25 PM: PM Modi will take a glimpse of a green digital firework at Sarayu new ghat

UP govt set to create new Guinness World Record

Notably, the three-day Deepotsav will start on October 21. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is also trying its best to create a Guinness World Record by lighting up 15 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya. According to news agency PTI, the Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. Beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020 and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record.