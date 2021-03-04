PM Modi To Visit Bangladesh On March 26, His First Foreign Trip Since Outbreak Of COVID-19

Marking the first foreign visit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 for two days, as confirmed by External Affairs Ministry. Currently, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar is visiting the South Asian country, who arrived in Dhaka on Thursday. Jaishankar has already met with Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen where both discussed the bilateral relations and noted the “steady” progress during the pandemic. EAM’s visit to Bangladesh follows the Prime Minister-level virtual summit held between both nations on December 17, 2020.

Held comprehensive discussions with FM @AKAbdulMomen on our bilateral relations. Noted our steady progress, even during COVID. Shared my thoughts on the relationship & its prospects with the press. pic.twitter.com/NAbGCwldIi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 4, 2021

Now that the vaccination in the country is in full swing, PM Modi is expected to follow and even more busy schedule full of diplomatic visits. As the novel coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip across the globe, the Prime Minister maintained diplomatic ties with various nations through the virtual summit. During his visit, PM Modi will be taking part in the South Asian country's birth centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding a discussion with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. It was the violent crackdown by the Pakistan Army that led Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to declare East Pakistan independent as the state of Bangladesh on 26 March 1971.

Read - EC Directs Petrol Pumps To Take Down PM Modi Hoardings Within 72 Hrs After TMC Complaint

Read - CII Urges Haryana To Reconsider Quota For Locals In Private Sector; Cites PM Modi's Vision

UK PM in India in April, India-EU meet expected in May

Following PM Modi’s first visit since the COVID-19 pandemic to Bangladesh later this month, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit New Delhi in April after his visit in January as Republic Day chief guest got cancelled due to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant and an alarming surge of cases in Britain. British High Commission spokesperson told news agency ANI that, “Prime Minister hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit in June.”

Further elevating bilateral relations, a summit in May is expected to take place between India and the European Union (EU). Reportedly Prime Minister will be visiting Portugal for the meet, marking a much-awaited end to the virtual meets and discussions amid the COVID-19 scare. Further, in June, PM Modi will be attending the G7 summit as he has been invited by the UK and the venue for the same is Cornwall.

Read - Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp Decries Congress' Anti-G23 Protests; Defends Praise For PM Modi

Read - World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi And Others Urge People To Protect India's Flora & Fauna'

