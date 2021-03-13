PM Modi to visit Bangladesh to attend golden jubilee celebration of country's independence

Marking the first foreign visit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 for two days. Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday that PM Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka to attend golden jubilee celebrations marking Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Momen informed that "during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka, no pending bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be addressed. " He asserted, "We're overjoyed that he'll be here. It exemplifies diplomatic sophistication and accomplishment at its pinnacle."

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26

Momen affirmed that it will be Prime Minister Modi's first trip outside of India during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the heads of Dhaka, PM will also visit the remote areas of the country, he added. On March 26, Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Dhaka. He is scheduled to visit the Hindu temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj's Orakandi the next day. He will also visit Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's tomb in Tungiapara to offer prayers.

Representatives from other countries will also be present on the occasion

The Bangladesh government will hold a 10-day program from March 17 to March 26 to commemorate the country's golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of Bangabandhu's birth. The event will also be attended by the heads of state and government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Last year, PM Modi was supposed to attend the centennial celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his visit was cancelled.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, along the sidelines of the 'Mujib Borsho' in Dhaka. During the meet, the two countries reviewed the progress of their bilateral ties and discussed the "360-degree partnership." The two countries also strengthened their resolve to work together more closely in sea-level connectivity in the region. EAM’s visit to Bangladesh follows the Prime Minister-level virtual summit held between both nations on December 17, 2020.

(with inputs from ANI)