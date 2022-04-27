PM Modi To Visit Germany, France And Denmark From May 2-4; 1st Overseas Trip Of 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first overseas trip of 2022. According to a press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, beginning on May 2, he will be on an official visit to three European countries - Germany, Denmark, and France. The trip will conclude on May 4.

During his two-day abroad visit, PM Modi is slated to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Denmark.

In Germany, PM Modi will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). It is pertinent to mention that the biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several Ministers from both sides.

"This will be Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December 2021," MEA said in a statement. New Delhi hosted the last IGC in 2019. Apart from this the Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz will interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany and jointly attend a Business Event.

This comes as India and Berlin last year commemorated 70 years of diplomatic relations. Further, both the countries have also shared a growing strategic partnership since 2000. The visit is expected to be an opportunity to "enhance and intensify cooperation" in a broad range of areas, including two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest, as per MEA.

PM Modi to attend 2nd India-Nordic summit

During his two-day Europe tour, PM Modi will participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Prime Minister will interact with the Nordic leaders - Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The convention comes just ahead of Finland and Sweden's potential application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The situation has caused a stir between the two Nordic countries and Russia, with Moscow warning of "dire consequences" in the event of ascending to the intergovernmental military bloc.

PM Modi to meet re-elected French President Macron

On his return journey, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, who just bagged a massive victory in the presidential elections that ended on Sunday.

PM Modi congratulated Macron on his victory and said that he looked forward to deepening India-France Strategic ties. Paris is India's important partner in areas of defence and counter-terrorism. This is PM Modi's second visit to France, the first being in August 2019 for the G7 Summit 2019.

(Image: AP)