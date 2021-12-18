PM Modi to Visit Goa On Dec 19 to participate in Goa Liberation Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 will visit Goa and attend a programme commemorating Goa Liberation Day at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at around 3 p.m. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will honour the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay'.

Every year on December 19, Goa Liberation Day commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in 'Operation Vijay', which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the rebuilt Fort Aguada Jail Museum, the Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, the New South Goa District Hospital, the Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport, and the Gas Insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Bar Council of India Trust's India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa.

The Prime Minister has made it a priority to modernise medical infrastructure and deliver world-class medical facilities throughout the country, according to the official press release. The Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College & Hospital was built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme at a cost of about ₹380 crore to support this aim.

It is Goa's only state-of-the-art super speciality hospital, offering high-end super speciality treatments, the release stressed. It will offer specialized procedures such as angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, and dialysis, among others. A 1000 LPM PSA plant will be installed in the Super Speciality Block under PM-CARES.

The Aviation Skill Development Center, which will be built near the forthcoming Mopa Airport for roughly ₹8.5 crore, would provide training in 16 various job types. The trainees would be able to find work at the Mopa Airport project, as well as at other airports in India and abroad.

The Gas Insulated Substation in Davorlim-Navelim, Margao, was built under the Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, at a cost of roughly ₹16 crore. The settlements of Davorlim, Nessai, Navelim, Aquem-Baixo, and Telaulim will get reliable power, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Bar Council of India Trust will build the India International University of Legal Education and Research in accordance with the government's goal of transforming Goa into a centre of higher and technical education.

He will also present awards to the best panchayat/municipality, swayampurna mitras, and Swayampurna Goa programme beneficiaries. PM Modi will also pay floral tributes at the Martyr's Memorial in Panaji's Azad Maidan, and then attend the Miramar Sail Parade and Fly Past.

