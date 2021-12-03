PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur in UP on December 7, to inaugurate Rs 9,600-crore development projects

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on December 7 and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore, the PMO said on Friday.

It said Modi will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him in 2016 and which after being in disuse for more than 30 years has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore.

The driving force behind the revival of the plant is Modi's vision to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) added.

The Gorakhpur plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem-coated urea and will be of immense benefit for farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.

The PMO noted that the project has been set up under the aegis of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), which is a joint venture company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India & Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited, and is working towards reviving Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni fertilizer plants.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore.

He had laid the foundation stone of the complex in 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up to correct regional imbalances in availability of quality tertiary level healthcare, the PMO said.

The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, medical college, nursing college, AYUSH building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students.

He will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur.

The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis/acute encephalitis syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of communicable and non-communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medicine institutes of the region, the PMO said. PTI KR SMN SMN

