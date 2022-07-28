PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Tamil Nadu On July 28-29; Check His Complete Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a slew of programs in his hands during his two-day visit to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28 and 29 respectively. While he will initially arrive in Gujarat and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, he will next proceed to Chennai in Tamil Nadu where he will declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Notably, the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. Read on to know the detailed itinerary of PM Modi's visit to the south Indian state.

The complete schedule of PM Modi in Chennai:

July 28:

4:45 PM - PM Modi will arrive at Chennai Airport

6:00 PM - 7:45 PM - He will take part in the inauguration event of the 44th Chess Olympiad

7:50 PM - The PM will arrive at the Raj Bhawan and stay for the night before he leaves for Gujarat the next day.

PM Modi's plans for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu

After launching projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat and then inaugurating the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday, PM Modi on Friday will attend the 42nd convocation of the Anna University and will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects, his office said.

Firstly, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medallists and address the gathering at the convocation at Anna University.

Later, noting that GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) in Gandhinagar was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the headquarters building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

Image: PTI